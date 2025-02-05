Jason Dickinson Injury: Sustains injury Wednesday

Dickinson (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Oilers.

Dickinson had trouble getting off the ice after sustaining the injury in the second period. The Blackhawks did not provide a specific update beyond ruling him out for the rest of the contest. It's unclear if Dickinson will be able to play in an upcoming back-to-back, which sees the Blackhawks host the Predators on Friday before visiting the Blues on Saturday.