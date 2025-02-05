Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Sustains injury Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Dickinson (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Oilers.

Dickinson had trouble getting off the ice after sustaining the injury in the second period. The Blackhawks did not provide a specific update beyond ruling him out for the rest of the contest. It's unclear if Dickinson will be able to play in an upcoming back-to-back, which sees the Blackhawks host the Predators on Friday before visiting the Blues on Saturday.

Jason Dickinson
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now