Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Dickinson (leg) won't play against Colorado on Monday, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Dickinson will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear if he will be back in the fold for Thursday's regular-season finale against Vancouver. He has supplied seven goals and 17 points in 64 games between Edmonton and Chicago this season.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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