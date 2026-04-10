Jason Dickinson Injury: Won't be available Saturday

Dickinson (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Dickinson exited Wednesday's game against the Sharks after taking a blocked shot to the back of his leg, and he needed to be helped off the ice. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that Dickinson doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the 30-year-old will be unavailable for at least one game. Curtis Lazar will likely enter the lineup against Los Angeles.