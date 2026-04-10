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Jason Dickinson Injury: Won't be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:01pm

Dickinson (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Dickinson exited Wednesday's game against the Sharks after taking a blocked shot to the back of his leg, and he needed to be helped off the ice. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that Dickinson doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the 30-year-old will be unavailable for at least one game. Curtis Lazar will likely enter the lineup against Los Angeles.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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