Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Adds helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dickinson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Dickinson's clearly not 100 percent, as he's missed five of the last seven games due to a suspected lower-body injury. The 30-year-old has picked up three points, four shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over his two playoff appearances, but his absence has diminished the Oilers' center depth. They're facing elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday, so Dickinson may need to play through the issue some more to keep the season going.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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