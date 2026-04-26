Jason Dickinson News: Available for Game 4 in Anaheim

Dickinson (undisclosed) will suit up in Game 4 on Sunday in Anaheim, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Dickinson was sidelined for the previous two games in this series after scoring two goals on two shots in a 4-3 win in Game 1 on Monday. The 30-year-old will center the third line between Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic for this pivotal game in Anaheim before the series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Tuesday.