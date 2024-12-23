Jason Dickinson News: Finds twine in loss

Dickinson scored a goal and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Dickinson had gone four games without a point entering Monday. The center tallied late in the third period to bring the Blackhawks' within one, but the comeback effort fell short. He's up to seven goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net, 52 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 35 outings. Dickinson's physicality elevates his fantasy status a little bit, but the offense is modest for a center.