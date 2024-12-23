Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Dickinson scored a goal and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Dickinson had gone four games without a point entering Monday. The center tallied late in the third period to bring the Blackhawks' within one, but the comeback effort fell short. He's up to seven goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net, 52 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 35 outings. Dickinson's physicality elevates his fantasy status a little bit, but the offense is modest for a center.

Jason Dickinson
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now