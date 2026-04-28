Jason Dickinson News: Good to go Tuesday
Dickinson (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Ducks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Dickinson continues to be labeled a game-time decision due to a nagging injury. The 30-year-old is slated for third-line duties and penalty-killing minutes. He'll be suiting up for the third time in this first-round series, having collected two goals and an assist over his last two appearances.
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