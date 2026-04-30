Jason Dickinson News: Good to play Thursday
Dickinson (lower body) is expected to remain in the lineup for Game 6 against Anaheim on Thursday, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.
Dickinson was regarded as a game-time call for the sixth consecutive match. He did miss Games 2 and 3 of the first-round series due to the injury, but this is set to be his third straight game in the lineup. Dickinson has two goals and three points in three playoff outings this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More