Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Good to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Dickinson (lower body) is expected to remain in the lineup for Game 6 against Anaheim on Thursday, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Dickinson was regarded as a game-time call for the sixth consecutive match. He did miss Games 2 and 3 of the first-round series due to the injury, but this is set to be his third straight game in the lineup. Dickinson has two goals and three points in three playoff outings this year.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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