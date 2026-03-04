Jason Dickinson News: Heading to Edmonton in trade
Dickinson and Colton Dach were traded Wednesday to the Oilers from the Blackhawks in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round pick, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.
Dickinson is the Oilers' latest option to fill a true third-line role, which means Ryan Nugent-Hopkins should be a full-time winger moving forward. Dickinson has just 13 points in 47 outings this season, but he's added 51 hits and 36 blocked shots. Look for Dickinson to also receive ample time on the penalty kill with the Oilers.
