Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Lights lamp twice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Dickinson scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Dickinson is not known for being an offensive force, but he found the back of the net on his two shots in this game and played a big role in a game where Connor McDavid went pointless for the Oilers. Dickinson is expected to play a defensive role in the playoffs, as he's key in penalty-killing situations, so he's not expected to be a scoring threat for the Oilers in most games.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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