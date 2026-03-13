Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Nets first goal with Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Dickinson scored a goal, served six PIM and dished out five hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Dickinson found the back of the net just under 12 minutes into the second period to grab his first goal with the Oilers. Across 51 games between Chicago and Edmonton this season, he has seven goals, 14 points, 56 shots on net, 68 hits and 40 blocked shots. He should continue to serve as the Oilers' third-line center, and his change of scenery could lead to Dickinson making an impact in deep fantasy leagues down the stretch of the regular season.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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