Jason Dickinson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Dickinson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Dickinson tallied at 13:31 of the second period, but the Devils stormed away with a four-goal third period. Dickinson has been good lately with two goals and two assists over his last five outings while playing in a middle-six role. He's now at six goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 45 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances this season, offering some fantasy value in deeper formats for his well-rounded play.