Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Posts helper in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Dickinson notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Dickinson ended a six-game point drought with the helper. He had battled an illness last week but ultimately didn't miss any game time and continues to slot in on the second line. The defensive center is at 15 points, 50 shots on net, 85 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 50 appearances.

