Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson News: Returning to action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Dickinson (ankle) will return to the lineup for Monday's road game against the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Dickinson has missed over a month due to a high-ankle sprain, but he'll be back in action on the first line during Monday's matchup. Over 53 appearances this year, Dickinson has recorded seven goals, nine assists, 93 hits, 49 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 15:56 of ice time.

