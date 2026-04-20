Jason Dickinson News: Returning to lineup for Game 1

Dickinson (leg) is in the lineup for Game 1 versus the Ducks on Monday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Dickinson was classified as a game-time call earlier Monday, and he'll avoid missing the start of Edmonton's postseason run. He is slated to center the third line between Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic in Game 1. While he's not an offensive force, Dickinson is an important player from a defensive perspective, as he'll likely play a big role on the penalty kill.