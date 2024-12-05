Jason Dickinson News: Scores in Wednesday's loss
Dickinson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Dickinson kept the Blackhawks close with his tally late in the second period, but a comeback didn't materialize. He snapped a six-game point drought with the goal. The 29-year-old center has moved around the lineup this season, though his defensive effort typically helps him maintain a hefty amount of ice time. Dickinson is at five goals, three assists, 25 shots on net, 40 hits, 23 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 26 appearances.
