Jason Dickinson News: Tallies in overtime win

Dickinson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Dickinson snapped a five-game point drought with the first-period tally. The 29-year-old has not been as prominent on offense this season as he was in 2023-24, but he maintains a strong share of ice time as the third-line center. Dickinson is up to five points, 15 shots on net, 25 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances. His defensive work keeps him in the lineup, but he's unlikely to be a long-term fantasy option at any point of the campaign.