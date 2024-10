Dickinson delivered two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Dickinson has struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis and has notched just four points all season long. This was his first multi-point game of the campaign, but the 29-year-old has endured a slow start overall following his career-best season in 2023-24, where he posted 22 goals and 35 points across 82 regular-season contests.