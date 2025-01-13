Jason Polin News: Called up by NHL club

Polin was recalled by the Avalanche on Monday.

Polin made his NHL debut last season, recording a goal, 14 hits and two PIM while averaging 7:25 of ice time over seven appearances with the Avalanche. He's spent the start of the 2024-25 campaign with the AHL club, racking up seven goals and two assists over 21 games with the Eagles. Several of the Avalanche's forwards are dealing with injuries, so Polin will rejoin the NHL club and could see some time in the lineup.