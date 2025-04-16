Jason Robertson Injury: Seen in knee brace after game
Robertson left Bridgestone Arena with a brace on his right knee, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.
Robertson was removed from Wednesday's regular-season finale due to the injury, and this update suggests this was more than a precautionary move. Consider the star winger questionable to play in the Stars' playoff opener versus the Avalanche on Saturday. If Robertson can't suit up, Oscar Back or Colin Blackwell will draw into the lineup.
