Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Robertson will not finish Wednesday's game versus the Predators after sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period.

Robertson will end the regular season at 35 goals and 80 points over 82 appearances. This was the third season in a row in which he played every game. Given the Stars didn't need anything from their regular-season finale, this may simply be a cautious approach with one of the team's best players.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now