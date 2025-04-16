Jason Robertson Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Robertson will not finish Wednesday's game versus the Predators after sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period.
Robertson will end the regular season at 35 goals and 80 points over 82 appearances. This was the third season in a row in which he played every game. Given the Stars didn't need anything from their regular-season finale, this may simply be a cautious approach with one of the team's best players.
