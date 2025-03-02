Jason Robertson News: Adds assist in win

Robertson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Robertson has five goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. This was his first single-point showing in that span. The Stars are capable of getting offense from all over the lineup, but it helps their overall game when Robertson is playing like a scoring leader. He's up to 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) with 169 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-5 rating through 60 appearances in 2024-25.