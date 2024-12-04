Jason Robertson News: Adds power-play assist

Robertson notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Robertson has collected an assist in four of the last seven games, and three of those helpers have come on the power play. He's still not very goal-dangerous -- the winger has been limited to a single shot on net in four of the seven contests during his goal drought. Overall, he's at five tallies, 10 helpers, 58 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating. Declines in shooting percentage (12.6 percent in 2023-24 to 8.6 percent this year) and shot volume (2.8 per game in 2023-24 to 2.3 in 2024-25) have combined to put a damper on Robertson's production.