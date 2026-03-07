Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Earns two more assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Robertson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

One of those helpers came on the power play. The 26-year-old winger has logged four straight multi-point outings with two goals and six assists in that span. Robertson is up to 34 goals, 40 assists, 220 shots on net, 31 power-play points and a plus-21 rating through 62 appearances in a top-line role this season.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
5 days ago