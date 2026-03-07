Jason Robertson News: Earns two more assists

Robertson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

One of those helpers came on the power play. The 26-year-old winger has logged four straight multi-point outings with two goals and six assists in that span. Robertson is up to 34 goals, 40 assists, 220 shots on net, 31 power-play points and a plus-21 rating through 62 appearances in a top-line role this season.