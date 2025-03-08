Jason Robertson News: Extends point streak to seven games

Robertson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Robertson extended his point streak to seven games, though this was just his second outing with a single point in that span. He's racked up seven goals and seven assists during the streak, with his latest contribution being the primary helper on Wyatt Johnston's first-period tally. Robertson is now at 27 goals, 38 helpers, 17 power-play points, 176 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 63 appearances this season. Robertson's playmaking should get a chance to shine with Mikko Rantanen joining the Stars' top line and first power-play unit, though both wingers can score and assist at a high level.