Jason Robertson News: Extends streak Friday

Robertson had two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Robertson extended his point streak to four games, racking up seven points in that stretch, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 10 appearances. The 25-year-old has 15 points over that 10-game stretch, and he's turning things around following a slow start to the year. He's up to 49 points (19 goals, 30 helpers) in 51 contests, so he might be on pace to reach the 80-point plateau for a third consecutive campaign.