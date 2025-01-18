Jason Robertson News: Four-game, six-point streak

Robertson had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

He scored the goals 39 seconds apart. Robertson's goals were the two fastest by a Dallas player since Joe Pavelski scored twice in 19 seconds on Nov. 26, 2021. He has put his slow start behind him. Robertson is on a four-game, six-point streak (four goals, two assists), and he has 17 points, including seven goals, and 35 shots in his last 11 games. Overall, he has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) and 118 shots in 45 games, and he may be able to deliver another 80-point season if he can maintain a strong pace.