Jason Robertson News: Generates helper Tuesday

Robertson logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Robertson is inching toward his third straight 80-point campaign. He's racked up 12 points over his last 10 contests, though he has a more modest one goal and three assists over four games in April. The 25-year-old winger is up to 34 goals, 45 assists, 204 shots on net, 58 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 78 appearances in another strong campaign as one of the Stars' leaders on offense.