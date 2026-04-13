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Jason Robertson News: Goal and point streak at four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Robertson scored a goal and added an assist Monday in a 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs.

Robertson extended his goal and point streak to four games (five goals, two assists). He has 15 shots in that span. Robertson has 45 goals, 51 assists and 293 shots in 81 games. Forty-one of his points have come on the power play. The Stars have one game remaining this week, but they know who they are facing in the first round of the postseason. Robertson could get a rest, which hurts those of you in formats that go right to the final day of the season.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
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