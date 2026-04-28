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Jason Robertson News: Goal streak at five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Robertson scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.

Robertson has a goal in every game in this series, tallying five times while adding three assists over five contests. The Stars haven't gotten much out of their depth, but their top players have kept it close. In addition to his steady scoring, Robertson has added 28 shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
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