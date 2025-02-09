Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Lights lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Robertson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Robertson had gone three games without a goal, his longest stretch in over a month. The 25-year-old winger has largely worked out of his early-season struggles, and he's logged multiple shots on net in every game since Jan. 11, a span in which he 17 points over 15 outings. He's up to 20 goals, 51 points, 149 shots and a plus-4 rating over 55 appearances on the campaign.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now