Jason Robertson News: Lights lamp Sunday

Robertson tallied the opening goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss in overtime to the Avalanche.

Robertson found the back of the net in just over four minutes of Sunday's contest off feeds from linemates Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Overall, Robertson is up to 29 goals, 67 points and 180 shots on net in 66 contests this season. Besides failing to find the scoresheet Friday against the Jets, Robertson has been on fire since the 4 Nations Face-Off with 16 points in his last 10 games. With an incredible cast of skaters surrounding him, he is in a great place to produce in the upcoming fantasy playoffs in most leagues. Robertson should contend to reach or surpass his point total of 80 from a season ago.