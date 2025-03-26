Jason Robertson News: Natural hat trick in win

Robertson recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Robertson's natural hat trick came in a span of 10:29 during the second period. He had gone four games without a goal entering Wednesday, but that was his longest scoring slump since December. The winger is up to 32 goals, 71 points, 193 shots on net, 51 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 71 appearances. This is the third time he's crossed the 30-goal mark, and his surge over the second half of the campaign has him on track to surpass his 80-point regular season from 2023-24.