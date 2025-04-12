Jason Robertson News: Nets goal in loss

Robertson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Robertson made the game 4-3 late in the second period, but the Stars couldn't find a tying goal in the third. The winger's scoring pace has fallen back a bit in April with two goals and three assists over his last six games after a 16-point March across 15 outings. For the season, Robertson has 35 goals, 80 points, 210 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-13 rating over 80 appearances. This is the third year in a row he's reached 80 points.