Jason Robertson News: Nets lone goal in Game 1 loss

Robertson scored a power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Wild in Game 1.

Robertson was able to break through against Jesper Wallstedt and the Wild's defense, but the was the only Star to do so. After a strong regular season with 45 goals and 96 points over 82 contests, Robertson will be looking to lead the Stars' offense in the playoffs. He's had decent success over the last four years in the postseason, earning 18 goals and 26 assists across 56 playoff outings prior to this year.