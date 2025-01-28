Jason Robertson News: Offers helper on equalizer

Robertson provided an assist and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Robertson's stellar January continues -- he now has eight goals and 10 assists over 14 appearances this month. The 25-year-old winger helped out on the second of Wyatt Johnston's three goals, which tied the game in the third period. Robertson is up to 17 goals, 29 assists, 133 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 50 contests.