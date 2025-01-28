Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Offers helper on equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Robertson provided an assist and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Robertson's stellar January continues -- he now has eight goals and 10 assists over 14 appearances this month. The 25-year-old winger helped out on the second of Wyatt Johnston's three goals, which tied the game in the third period. Robertson is up to 17 goals, 29 assists, 133 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 50 contests.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now