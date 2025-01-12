Jason Robertson News: Opens scoring in loss

Robertson scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Robertson opened the scoring just 4:31 into the game. The Senators replied with a pair of goals early in the second period and held the lead from there. Over his last eight contests, Robertson has four goals, eight assists and 23 shots on net. The 25-year-old looks to be getting back on track after a slow start and now has 11 tallies, 35 points, 106 shots and a plus-3 rating through 42 outings overall.