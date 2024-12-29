Jason Robertson News: Pair of points in win

Robertson scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson earned his fourth multi-point effort over the last nine contests. His second-period tally stood as the game-winner and he also assisted on an Evgenii Dadonov goal later in the frame. Robertson is up to eight goals, 25 points (six on the power play), 88 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances this season.