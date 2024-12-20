Jason Robertson News: Plucks apple in loss

Robertson logged an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Robertson has two goals and seven assists over 10 outings in December. It's already his most productive month of the season, and perhaps a sign that the 25-year-old winger is turning things around after a middling start to 2024-25. He has 22 points, 77 shots, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating over 32 contests so far, and his spot on the top line hasn't been at risk.