Jason Robertson News: Pockets assist Monday

Robertson notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Robertson helped out on a goal by Roope Hintz in the second period. Over the last seven games, Robertson has two goals and six assists, making the last couple of weeks one of his best stretches this season. Overall, the talented winger has 23 points, 81 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances. His struggles can be partially explained by him missing camp due to a foot surgery that kept him out of preseason action, and it looks like he's getting back on track now.