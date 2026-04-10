Jason Robertson News: Pots game-winning goal
Robertson scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Robertson found the back of the net at the 10:35 mark of the final frame, and his wrister past Filip Gustavsson allowed the Stars to complete the comeback win in a matchup with massive playoff implications for both teams. Robertson continues to play at an extremely high level for the Stars and is up to 92 points (42 goals, 50 assists) in 79 contests. This has been the second-best season of his career from a scoring perspective, only trailing his 109-point campaign from the 2022-23 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher17 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule19 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch25 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch26 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1229 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More