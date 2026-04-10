Jason Robertson News: Pots game-winning goal

Robertson scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Robertson found the back of the net at the 10:35 mark of the final frame, and his wrister past Filip Gustavsson allowed the Stars to complete the comeback win in a matchup with massive playoff implications for both teams. Robertson continues to play at an extremely high level for the Stars and is up to 92 points (42 goals, 50 assists) in 79 contests. This has been the second-best season of his career from a scoring perspective, only trailing his 109-point campaign from the 2022-23 season.