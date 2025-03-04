Jason Robertson News: Provides pair of helpers

Robertson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Robertson has five goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. He set up tallies by defensemen Ilya Lyubushkin and Thomas Harley in the contest. Robertson is now above a point-per-game pace with 25 goals, 37 assists, 171 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances this season. The Stars' top players are clicking, and Robertson should be in all fantasy lineups with the way he's playing lately.