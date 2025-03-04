Jason Robertson News: Provides pair of helpers
Robertson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Robertson has five goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. He set up tallies by defensemen Ilya Lyubushkin and Thomas Harley in the contest. Robertson is now above a point-per-game pace with 25 goals, 37 assists, 171 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances this season. The Stars' top players are clicking, and Robertson should be in all fantasy lineups with the way he's playing lately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now