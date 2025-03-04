Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Provides pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Robertson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Robertson has five goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. He set up tallies by defensemen Ilya Lyubushkin and Thomas Harley in the contest. Robertson is now above a point-per-game pace with 25 goals, 37 assists, 171 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances this season. The Stars' top players are clicking, and Robertson should be in all fantasy lineups with the way he's playing lately.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now