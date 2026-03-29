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Jason Robertson News: Records two power-play points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Robertson scored a power-play goal, recorded a power-play assist and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Robertson tallied his 40th goal of the season midway through Saturday's second period before distributing the primary helper on Mikko Rantanen's power play goal minutes later. Overall, Robertson now has 87 points, 263 shots on net, 44 hits and 31 blocked shots across 73 games this season. Since Mar. 12, the 26-year-old winger has checked many boxes statistically with six goals, 13 points, 40 shots on net, five hits and five blocked shots over his last nine games. With a few weeks remaining in the regular season, Robertson has time to make a push for the second 100-point campaign of his six-year NHL career.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
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