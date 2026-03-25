Jason Robertson News: Scores 39th goal of season
Robertson scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Robertson didn't record a single point in the 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday, but the star winger bounced back admirably with this three-point effort Tuesday. The 26-year-old has cracked the scoresheet in six of the Stars' past seven games, tallying 11 points (five goals, six assists) in that stretch. He's one goal away from reaching the 40-goal plateau for the third time in the last five seasons.
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