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Jason Robertson News: Scores, assists in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Robertson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Robertson evened things up for the Stars at the 4:51 mark of the third period with his 41st goal of the season, and he later added his 50th assist on the game-winning goal, courtesy of Wyatt Johnston. Robertson has been one of the most productive forwards in the NHL this season and is up to 91 points in 78 regular-season contests, but he'll fell short from reaching his career-high mark of 109 points, established in the 2022-23 regular season.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
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