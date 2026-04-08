Jason Robertson News: Scores, assists in OT win
Robertson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Robertson evened things up for the Stars at the 4:51 mark of the third period with his 41st goal of the season, and he later added his 50th assist on the game-winning goal, courtesy of Wyatt Johnston. Robertson has been one of the most productive forwards in the NHL this season and is up to 91 points in 78 regular-season contests, but he'll fell short from reaching his career-high mark of 109 points, established in the 2022-23 regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher15 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule17 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch23 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch24 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1227 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More