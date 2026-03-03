Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Robertson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Robertson gave the Stars a 3-1 lead with his 12th power-play goal of the season during the second period, and he later assisted on Lian Bichsel's second goal late in the third frame. This was Robertson's third multi-point game of his last four contests, and the star forward continues to play at a high level for a red-hot Stars team. Not only is Robertson up to 70 points in 60 games (34 goals, 36 assists), but he's one of nine players in the league with at least 30 goals and 30 assists.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
