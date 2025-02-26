Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson News: Scores, assists Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Robertson notched a goal, an assist, seven shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Robertson was coming off a hat trick in the 4-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday, and while he notched another multi-point effort in this one, it wasn't enough to lift the Stars to victory. Robertson has scored five goals over his last four games and is up to seven points across seven appearances this month.

