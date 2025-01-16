Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Scores early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Robertson scored a goal on four shots and had two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

Robertson put the Stars on top when he capitalized on a rebound just under four minutes into the first period. The tally was the 12th of the season for Robertson, who has scored five times in the last 10 outings. He's riding a three-game point streak and ranks second on the club with 37 points.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
