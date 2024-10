Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Robertson is warm with three goals and two assists over his last five contests. His tally Thursday was his first power-play point of the season. Robertson also celebrated his 300th career appearance and has earned 320 points overall. This season, he has six points, 22 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through eight outings.