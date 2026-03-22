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Jason Robertson News: Scores on power play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Robertson has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger continues to be a consistent part of the Stars' top line and first power-play unit. For the season, he is up to 38 goals, 82 points, 243 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 69 appearances.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
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